Titusville bank robber still on the loose after stealing cash from Chase branch

Titusville police detectives are still searching for a suspect who entered a Chase Bank branch Friday afternoon and demanded money from a bank employee.

The bank robbery occurred about 1 p.m. at Chase on South Washington Avenue. The unidentified suspect fled the scene with stolen cash before law enforcement arrived, a Titusville police news release said.

No injuries were reported. Titusville police spokesperson Amy Matthews said there were no updates in the case available Sunday morning.

A row of Titusville police patrol cruisers.

Titusville police seek information and tips on the case. Detectives encourage people to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. The latter accepts anonymous tips, and callers can qualify up to $5,000 in rewards.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was a white man in his 30s with glasses who stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Witnesses said he wore a black Adidas baseball hat and a gray two-toned long-sleeve shirt.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

