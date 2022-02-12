Titusville caregiver arrested after man discovered in 'state of advanced decomposition'

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

TITUSVILLE — A Titusville man was charged Friday with felony abuse of a disabled adult following the death of a man he had been caring for, police said.

Titusville police went to do a wellness check at a residence on the 1000 block Kennedy Court at about 11:45 a.m. Friday. There they discovered a disabled man in a "state of advanced decomposition," police said.

John Edward Dietsch, 56, of Titusville lived in the home and was the sole caregiver of the man, police said.

Dietsch was being held Saturday at the Brevard County Jail without bail. Additional charges as possible as the investigation continues, police said.

