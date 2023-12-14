Titusville will continue legal challenge against 'right to clean water' ballot initiative

Once more the city of Titusville will mount a legal challenge to keep the "right to clean water" from being codified in the city charter for fear it would violate state law. This will be the third time the city will go to the courts after the charter amendment passed last year in a referendum with an overwhelming 82.57% to 17.43% majority.

Despite two different judges ruling that the "right to clean water" amendment was not illegal under the state constitution, the city still has concerns. In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the City Council voted to move forward with an appeal that, should it win, will overrule the election results.

Leonard Collins, outside counsel for the city, spoke at Tuesday's meeting to describe the challenges the city and the ballot supporters potentially face.

"The charter amendment language theoretically exceeds state law. There's like a Russian nesting doll of different issues that will arise if this is enacted in its current form," Collins said. In every iteration of the legal fight between the city of Titusville and Speak Up Titusville, the group behind last year's ballot initiative, the city has cited an example of a similar dilemma in Orange County, where a right to clean water charter amendment was struck down by a circuit judge, who sided with builders and ruled the state Clean Waterways Act trumped the charter amendment. That amendment, which won 90% of the the vote when it was put on the ballot in 2020, was later overturned by the judge.

City attorney Richard Broome said the court ruling did not explicitly say how the ballot's charter language was legal, making it more difficult to defend from potentially costly legal challenges in the future.

The city's rationale for appealing the issue further was to get more clarifying language from the appeals court that would help defending the law from future legal challenges.

Activists with Speak Up Titusville successfully argued in two different court proceedings this year that their language is different enough from the Orange County amendment not to be preempted by state law. It would be illegal to grant a natural body of water rights under the law, but it is not right to grant citizens a right to clean water, the argument goes.

Tom Perez, a key member of Speak Up Titusville responsible for the ballot initiative and the subsequent legal battle, spoke at Tuesday's meeting incredulous that the city would consider an appeal. "The right to clean water was carefully crafted by some very competent constitutional heavyweights. And now two judges have ruled it's not vague and not unconstitutional," he said. "This is embarrassing. By state law, your duty was and is to certify the ballot," he added.

For years, the city like much of the county has dealt with sewage spills as a result of aging infrastructure polluting the Indian River Lagoon. Those repeated spills have contributed to the Lagoon's health problems as well as causing health concerns for humans as well after sewage made its way into retention ponds at public parks. One of those spills has been blamed in a lawsuit against the city after parents said their child is facing serious health problems, including paralysis, as a result of raw sewage being spewed from the fountain at a Sand Point Park pond.

Mayor Dan Diesel voted against filing for the appeal Tuesday. He had previously voted in favor of challenging the ballot initiative and was skeptical of its legality. After two separate judges gave the green light, he had changed his tune.

"When I have one judge and then two judges, I don't have to look back and say, 'Gosh, I should have done this,' " Diesel said. "I had two responsibilities. Get it on the ballot and make sure it had judicial clarification. We did both of those."

There is no exact timeline on when an appeal would take place, but City Council expects the issue to be settled by early next year.

Tyler Vazquez is the Brevard County government and North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville continues fight over 'right to clean water' ballot initiative