Titusville foster mom accused of killing 4-year-old granted bond

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A judge granted bond to the Titusville foster mom facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in her care.

Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, is charged with killing Joy King-Castro who was with her for just under three months. The medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt force bodily injuries with strangulation.

Mitchell's bond was set by Judge Samuel Bookhardt III at $135,000.

Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder in the death of 4-year-old Joy King Castro, was in the Viera courtroom of Judge Samuel Bookhardt for the second part of her bond hearing.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty. Mitchell's lawyer has focused on Joy's behavioral issues, suggesting that Joy might have caused harm to herself.

The court found that "proof is evident or the presumption is great for the charged offense," according to the order to grant bond. However, because of Mitchell's family ties, lack of a criminal history and ownership of a home in Titusville, the document stated "the Court finds that she is not a danger to the community nor is she a flight risk."

Bond hearing: Brevard Medical examiner describes injuries he found on 4-year-old Joy King-Castro

Who was Joy? 'Joy wasn't worth it': How did a 4-year-old foster child, bounced from 5 different homes, end up dead?

Mitchell will be placed on community supervision, according to the order. She must observe a 24 hour curfew and is subject to the control and directions of her community supervision officer. She is allowed to leave for work, church, medical appointments and other "essential activities only."

Mitchell is prohibited from living in a home with children under the age of 18 and may not have contact with Joy's family or witnesses in this case, the order said. She will also be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Joy was pulled unresponsive from Mitchell's bathtub on Aug. 23. She died two days later. The medical examiner, Dr. Sajid Qaiser, told the court during a bond hearing Monday that he counted at least 11 isolated bruises, or contusions, on Joy's head, seven on her face, three on her torso and at least six on other parts of her body.

Story continues

Joy came to live with Mitchell in June. It was at least the fifth home she'd been placed in since January when she was removed from her mother's care amid Department of Children and Families concerns over her mother's boyfriend. Two months before Joy was placed with Mitchell, two other foster children were removed from Mitchell's home amid allegations of abuse. Those children were returned to their biological mom. Mitchell was never charged.

Joy King-Castro had been in the foster care system since January 2021. She died Aug. 25.

The way Joy's case was handled caused her case manager to resign this fall and send a whistleblower letter to the governor.

Jason Wandner, Mitchell's attorney, questioned the medical examiner's findings during Monday's bond hearing, and argued that Joy's reported history of behavioral problems could have contributed to her death. He also argued that Mitchell was "not a flight risk" and was a "decorated veteran."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or elwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Foster mom accused of killing 4-year-old Titusville child granted bond