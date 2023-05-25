Titusville man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend during argument, deputies say

A man is in the Brevard County Jail facing first-degree murder charges.

A grand jury indicted Dominic Bland on Tuesday.

Investigators said he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, Carl Wigfall, in Titusville last month.

Police said the trouble started when the two men argued about Bland staying out all night.

Bland is being held in jail on no bond.

