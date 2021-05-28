Titusville man admits to charge of abusing corpse

May 28—A Titusville man faces up to two years in jail after admitting to a charge of abusing the corpse of a murder victim two years ago.

Donovan James Vroman, 23, of 312 Brook St., pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Vroman in February 2020 with helping wrap up the body of Earl Scroger Jr. in a tarp and a blanket and place it in the back of a truck in March 2019. Vroman was charged by state police with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Each count was a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

In exchange for his guilty plea to abuse of a corpse, the charge of tampering with physical evidence won't be prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Vroman helped Bradley Seay move Scroger's body from a forested area off Windfall Road in Oil Creek Township on March 14, 2019.

According to the arrest affidavit, Vroman was contacted by Seay following the shooting death of Scroger and asked for help moving the body. Seay picked up Vroman at his residence at 312 Brook St. and took him to the scene of the shooting in Oil Creek Township, the affidavit said.

Vroman helped Seay wrap Scroger's body in a tarp and put it in the back of Seay's truck, the affidavit said. The two then reportedly drove to various locations around Titusville with the intention of disposing of the body.

Seay, who is now 22, pleaded guilty in county court to Scroger's murder in January 2020. He was given a 20- to 40-year state prison sentence by Judge Spataro and currently is an inmate at the State Correctional Institution Forest in Marienville.

Vroman remains free on his own recognizance pending sentencing in the case Aug. 27 before Spataro.

