Titusville man arrested for Sunday night hit-and-run crash, victim in critical condition

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night in Titusville.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue.

Police said witnesses stated that an adult male was crossing Knox McRae Drive when a beige 2013 Toyota Corolla hit him and continue to travel westbound without stopping.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a news release, the suspect’s car was located by officers on the 3400 Block of Barna Avenue.

Police said the driver, Nathaniel Anthony Nanan, 26, of Titusville was taken into custody without incident as he exited the vehicle and attempted to enter a residence.

“We remain committed to the safety of all motorists and pedestrians,” said Titusville police traffic officer Matthew Rasmussen. “We remind all motorists to remain at the scene of a traffic crash and leaving without rendering aid is irresponsible, inexcusable, and illegal.”

Nanan was charged with multiple charges including failing to stop or remain at the scene of a crash involving serious injury, driving while license suspended and failing to give information and render aid.

Nanan was booked into the Brevard County Jail and being held on a $35,000 bond.

