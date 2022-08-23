Titusville man arrested Tuesday in connection to death of Mims man

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 27-year-old Titusville man was arrested early Tuesday in connection to the previous day's death of a 21-year-old Mims man.

Corey Ward was being held on no bond Tuesday at Brevard County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He was arrested by Brevard County Sheriff's Office just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than 12 hours after the Mims shooting.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a man being shot near Cypress Avenue in Mims, according to a written statement released by Tod Goodyear, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they found Tommy Leon Brothers had sustained three suspected gunshot wounds, an arrest affidavit said.

Brothers was transported to Parrish Medical Center and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff, the affidavit said.

After allegedly shooting and robbing Brothers, Ward left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, which was stopped later Monday night by deputies near the intersection of State Road 46 and Interstate 95, the affidavit said. Deputies detained three people, including Ward. They found a semi-automatic handgun, an Amazon delivery box and a green Crown Royal bag in the vehicle.

The driver of the car told deputies she drove Ward and the other passenger to Mims to sell drugs, the affidavit said. She said that Ward shot Brothers three times, adding that she drove him and the passenger away from the scene and kept driving until deputies stopped her. FLORIDA TODAY is not identifying the driver or passenger because neither was charged with a crime.

The passenger told deputies that Ward and Brothers got into a struggle over the box, which contained drugs, and Brothers pulled what the passenger believed was a gun, the affidavit said. Brothers warned Ward not to make him pull the trigger, and Ward shot Brothers three times, according to the affidavit.

Ward told law enforcement that they did not have the right information and that he did not like speaking with law enforcement, the affidavit said. He had no attorney listed on the clerk of courts website Tuesday.

The sheriff's office did not say if the driver or passenger faced any charges.

