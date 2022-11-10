Titusville man charged with firing gun at own home

Nov. 10—OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Titusville area man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a bullet into the side of his own Oil Creek Township home following a fight.

Andrew Sutton, 30, of 13179 Spring Creek Road, faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 21 on multiple charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Sutton is accused of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, reckless endangerment, failing to turn over a firearm under court order and harassment.

State police were called to the home about 11:50 p.m. Sunday after Sutton got into a fight with a 48-year-old man there.

According to the arrest affidavit filed with the charges, the two men got into a fight that turned physical.

Sutton shoved the man and hit him with a chair and a table, the affidavit said. The fight then continued outside with Sutton getting a .22-caliber rifle from a truck and firing one round from the gun into the side of the home, the affidavit said.

Sutton was taken into custody at the property, according to state police.

Sutton has an active protection from abuse order against him issued by Venango County Court of Common Pleas and is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to the affidavit.

Sutton was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. Sutton faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Nov. 21 before Nicols.