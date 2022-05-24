Titusville man is charged with sex with underage girl

May 24—TITUSVILLE — A Titusville man is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at an Oil Creek Township home back in December.

Blake R. Christy, 18, of 14629 Donovan Road, was arraigned Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Amy Nichols of Titusville on a total of seven counts.

Christy is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under age 16, unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses, and statutory sexual assault with the person four to eight years older than the victim. Christy also is charged with three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16 and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

Police allege the incident took place at a home on Donovan Road in Oil Creek Township on Dec. 3.

Christy was released on $25,000 unsecured bond following arraignment. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges June 3.

