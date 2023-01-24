Titusville man gets jail, probation for sex with underage girl

Jan. 24—TITUSVILLE — A Titusville man has been sentenced jail for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at an Oil Creek Township home in December 2021.

Blake R. Christy, 19, of 14629 Donovan Road, was sentenced Monday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to serve 11 1/2 to 24 months less one day in the county jail plus a total of five years probation.

Christy pleaded guilty in November 2022 to Pennsylvania State Police charges of statutory sexual assault with the person four to eight years older than the victim, a second-degree felony; and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Christy admitted to having sexual contact with the girl at a home on Donovan Road on Dec. 3, 2021. Christy was 18 at the time and the girl was age 13.

As part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, there was an agreed-upon sentence of 11 1/2 to 24 months less one day in the county jail for the statutory sexual assault count and five years probation for corruption of minors.

Other felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under age 16 and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses weren't prosecuted as part of the deal. Three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16 also weren't prosecuted as part of the deal.

In sentencing Christy on Monday, Judge Stevens ordered the jail sentence and probation be served at the same time. Christy also was ordered to pay $200 in fines plus court costs.

