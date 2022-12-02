Titusville man heading to trial for firing rifle round at home

Dec. 2—TITUSVILLE — A Titusville area man is slated to go to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly firing a rifle into the side of an Oil Creek Township home last month.

On Tuesday, Andrew Sutton waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville on multiple charges filed in connection with the late-night Nov. 6 incident.

Pennsylvania State Police accuse Sutton, 30, of Spring Creek Road, of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, reckless endangerment, failing to turn over a firearm under court order and harassment.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Sutton automatically was ordered held for trial on all counts filed against him.

The trial now is scheduled for the March 2023 criminal trial term of county court.

State police were called to the Spring Creek Road home about 11:50 p.m. Nov. 6 after Sutton got into a fight with a 48-year-old man there. The two men reside at the home.

The two men had a verbal argument that turned physical, according to the arrest affidavit filed with the charges.

The affidavit said Sutton shoved the man and hit him with a chair and a table inside the home.

The fight then continued outside with Sutton getting a .222-caliber rifle from a truck and firing one round into the side of the home, the affidavit said.

State police took Sutton into custody at the property.

According to the affidavit, Sutton has an active protection from abuse order against him issued by Venango County Court of Common Pleas and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Sutton remains lodged in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000.