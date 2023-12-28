Titusville man sentenced to 11 years for 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed Rockledge man

A 38-year-old Titusville man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for leaving the scene of a crash with a death in January 2019.

Jacquiece Witcher entered a guilty plea in the hit-and-run crash in Cocoa that killed 56-year-old Bruce Calkins of Rockledge. Witcher's prison time is to be followed by eight years of supervised probation, officials from Cocoa Police Department said in a statement. Witcher was also ordered to pay more than $3,000 in court costs and nearly $3,000 in restitution.

Cocoa patrol officers responded to a Jan. 23, 2019, call about a body in the roadway in the 1000 block of West King Street. The victim had been run over by an eastbound vehicle, and the driver did not stop to render aid, police said. Calkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, officers received information about a vehicle in Titusville, with damage consistent with the crash. The bumper found at the scene of the crash, near State Road 520 and Varr Avenue, matched the black 2014 Honda Accord — which was missing a bumper — that Witcher was driving when pulled over in Titusville, according to police reports.

Witcher was arrested within 30 minutes of the crash but at the time, charged only with driving under the influence, court records show. He was arrested on Oct. 29, 2019, and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. The charge is a first-degree felony.

Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said at the time of Witcher's arrest that testing and confirming forensic evidence at Florida Department of Law Enforcement labs can take time, causing the months of delay between the incident and the arrest.

"There was blood and tissue evidence on the driver’s shirt that matched the victim’s DNA profile,” Traffic Homicide Investigator Donald Tabor said in a release upon WItcher's arrest. “This evidence along with video evidence [from the traffic stop] are enough to confirm the suspect was driving and immediately fled the area after hitting the victim.”

