Titusville massage therapist pleads no contest to sex crimes against multiple women

A former massage therapist in Brevard County pleaded no contest to sexually battering multiple women, including a pregnant victim.

Thomas Grasso, 58, was arrested in Brevard County in 2020.

Original report: Titusville massage therapist accused of committing sex crimes against 19 clients

Titusville police said that as a result of their investigation, at least 19 potential victims came forward, reporting incidents that spanned over a decade.

Read: Daytona Beach police chief to give details on 1991 cold case murder indictment

While in court Tuesday morning, Grasso waived his right to a trial.

Read: Adidas drops Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Grasso was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.