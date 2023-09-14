Titusville men charged with sexually assaulting minors

Sep. 14—TITUSVILLE — Two Titusville men are jailed and awaiting preliminary hearings on charges in separate cases of rape and sexual assault allegedly involving underage girls.

Jason Bolte, 22, and Jackson Paden, 20, are being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $75,000 bond each on multiple charges stemming from incidents on March 26, according to online court records.

Separate cases were filed against the men on Sept. 5 by Titusville Police Department. Each was arraigned Sept. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols of Titusville.

Through the investigations, police said they determined Bolte and Paden forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with underage girls, according to a news release from the department.

Bolte was charged with two counts each of rape, indecent assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and unlawful conduct with a minor — sexual offenses; three counts each of statutory sexual assault and sexual assault; and one count each of corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

Paden was charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses; and two counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.

Bolte and Paden have separate preliminary hearings Tuesday before Judge Nicols.

