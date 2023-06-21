Titusville pharmacist arrested; pharmacy raided by federal agents

A well-known Titusville pharmacist has been charged with illegally distributing oxycodone and methadone, both heavily regulated narcotics.

Basil Samir Itani, 46, was arrested by federal drug agents Tuesday and later released with conditions, following a 1:45 p.m. court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick in Orlando.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents, along with Titusville police. executed a search warrant at the Itani Family Pharmacy, 2507 Garden St. The pharmacy was closed and cordoned off by police along the street.

Itani, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was ordered to surrender his passport and participate in a mental health assessment along with drug testing, court documents read.

Titusville police officer stands watch following Tuesday afternoon DEA raid at Itani Family Pharmacy.

Six-count indictment

A federal grand jury handed down a six-count indictment naming Itani on May 31. The indictment, filed in the U.S. Middle District Court in Orlando, was unsealed, showing Itani facing one count of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance.

The investigation focuses on unspecified incidents that took place beginning in January, with Itani suspected of violating the strict controls on the painkillers by dispensing the drugs, "outside the usual professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose," the indictment reads.

The indictment and warrant were ordered sealed by a judge pending the arrest. It was not immediately known how far in advance other agencies were notified about Tuesday’s raid.

“Disclosure of the existence of these documents prior to the arrest of a defendant could hinder or impede arrest efforts,” U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg wrote in a court brief.

The indictment comes as Brevard continues to come to grips with the lingering epidemic of opioid-related deaths. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have focused on finding street-level dealers and suspected suppliers of prescription painkillers. In 2021, there were 262 people who died of opioid-connected deaths on the Space Coast. Last year, emergency medical crews responded to 2,501 calls involving suspected overdoses across the county, according to the Florida Department of Health.

A trial date has been set for August 7, court records show.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

