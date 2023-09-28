Titusville pharmacist enters plea in opioid distribution case

A well-known Titusville pharmacist whose business was raided by federal agents earlier this year has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone and methadone.

Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Orlando announced that Basil Samir Itani, 46, entered a plea agreement after investigators were able to show that a confidential source purchased the narcotics from Itani after hours on at least nine separate occasions.

Itani was arrested by federal drug enforcement agents in June following a search warrant at the Itani Family Pharmacy, 2507 Garden St. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury handed down a six-count indictment naming Itani on May 31. The indictment, filed in the U.S. Middle District Court in Orlando, was unsealed, showing Itani facing one count of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance without permission.

The investigation focused on incidents that took place beginning in January, with Itani meeting the informant for drug deals. Prosecutors said Itani was suspected of violating the strict controls on the painkillers by dispensing the drugs "outside the usual professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose," the indictment read.

The plea agreement comes as Brevard continues to investigate an epidemic of opioid-related deaths. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have focused on finding street-level dealers and suspected suppliers of prescription painkillers.

In 2021, 262 people died of opioid-connected deaths on the Space Coast. Last year, emergency medical crews responded to 2,501 calls involving suspected overdoses across the county, according to the Florida Department of Health.

A sentencing date for Itani has not been scheduled.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

