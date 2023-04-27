Titusville police arrest son of victim’s girlfriend after deadly shooting

Police in Titusville have made an arrest in the shooting death of a local man.

Officials said the suspect is the son of the victim’s girlfriend.

Police said 31-year-old Dominic Bland did not get far in his vehicle before he was stopped and placed under arrest.

Bland is being held here at the Brevard County Jail without bond and will see a judge Thursday.

Titusville police said Bland is responsible for the Monday morning shooting death of 56-year-old Carl Wigfall.

The deadly shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Palmetto Street.

When police arrived, they discovered Wigfall with multiple gunshot wounds.

There was also rope and a baseball bat on the floor near the victim’s feet, police said.

A witness told police prior to the shooting there was an argument after Wigfall confronted Bland about coming home every night in the early morning hours.

According to the witness, Wigfall was shot twice while he was seated, then he was pushed onto the floor and shot several more times.

According to police, the shooting was also captured on home video.

