Titusville police identify man killed in shooting; suspect still at large

Titusville police are they are still searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man in Titusville on Monday.

Police said Carl Wigfall, 56, was found dead inside a home on Palmetto Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

More than 24 hours later, police said the person or people responsible for his death are still at large.

Officers said they do believe the suspect or suspects knew Wigfall.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

