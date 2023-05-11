Titusville police say man threatened woman, led officers on 2-county pursuit

A man who Titusville police said threatened to shoot a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading officers from several agencies on a high-speed pursuit into Orange County in a stolen vehicle, officials reported.

The incident ended along State Road 50, police said, after the 52-year-old suspect failed to stop during multiple attempts by officials to force traffic stops.

Dax William Rodriguez of Titusville was taken into custody, following tactical traffic maneuvers to stop the vehicle Rodriguez was in, along the eastern portion of Orange County. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, armed burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing and eluding, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show. He was held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex, records show.

The incident unfolded about 4 p.m. after a caller told 911 dispatchers about a man — later identified as Rodriguez — with a gun at a residence in the 3000 block of Willis Drive. The woman had managed to escape and went to a neighbor’s home, where she called police for help. Police arrived a short time later and learned the man had been threatening an unidentified woman in the residence.

Rodriguez, police said, left the home in a stolen car. Officers tracked the vehicle, spotted leaving the city at a high rate of speed, heading westbound toward Orlando.

An investigation is ongoing.

