Titusville police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Titusville police are searching the streets for an 11-year-old boy who walked away from home early Monday.

The child, identified as Robert John Kinne III, was last seen about 5 a.m. Monday at his home in the 5100 block of Sandra Drive.

Officers searching for missing child

“We’re looking for him and working with his parents to diligently find him,” said Amy Matthews, spokeswoman for the Titusville Police Department. The agency also issued a photo. Police declined to say if there were any special medical conditions involving the youth. The child, described as being 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds., has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was wearing blue long-sleeved Minecraft pajamas.

