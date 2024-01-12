Titusville police searching for shooter who left man with gunshot wound

A Titusville man is recovering after being shot in an apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday, police reported.

Titusville police said the man's injury was not life-threatening and that officers are searching for the person or persons involved.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Sycamore Street. Police officers were called to the area after reports of shots being fired in the residential area. There, officers found an unnamed man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Our Investigators are disappointed we are not receiving the cooperation needed to solve this case,” said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson of the Titusville Police Department.

Agents announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

