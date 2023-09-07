Titusville woman charged with firing gun at school bus, police say

A 32-year-old Titusville woman was charged with firing a gun in the direction of a Brevard Public school bus during a dispute between two students.

Titusville police: Woman fired handgun near school bus. FILE.

No one was injured in the incident — captured on video surveillance from the bus — which sent nearly 13 students on the bus scrambling for cover.

Titusville police said the smoking barrel of the freshly fired gun could be seen pointing out of the woman's driver's- side window, records show.

More: Titusville police investigate gun discharged near school bus

Ashley Nicole Wyns was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm at a designated school area or bus stop and child neglect, court records show. She was being held on a $175,000 bond, jail records show.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, near Little League Lane, shortly after an altercation between two students from Jackson Middle School.

More: Melbourne teen charged with stabbing uncle to death, police say

A girl called Wyns to tell her about a boy that had been "bothering her," prompting Wyns to turn up at the bus stop, records show.

Wyns pulled up to the bus door and told the driver she was going to "handle" the situation involving the students herself. According to records, the driver told Wyns, however, that she was not allowed on the bus.

Wyns then walked away and returned to her parked Nissan Altima. A moment later Wyns fired at least one round in the direction of the school bus, which still had nearly a dozen students from Jackson Middle School on board.

Wyns got into her car and drove off before police could arrive. The bus driver called 911 and then drove the remaining students to a nearby school bus compound. Students identified Wyns in a photo lineup. Officers tracked Wyns down at about 9:30 p.m. and took her into custody for questioning.

No court dates have been set.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatodan.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville woman fired off round near school bus at bus stop, police say