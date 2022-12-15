Titusville woman gets 10-year federal sentence for role in alleged meth distribution ring

Dec. 15—ERIE — A Titusville woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for her role in a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in northeast Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania for close to two years.

Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. Baxter also sentenced Bloom to have five years of supervised release following her release from prison.

Bloom was one of 16 people in the region indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020. On July 26 of this year, Bloom pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to information presented to the court, from June 2018, to Feb. 28, 2020, Bloom conspired with 15 co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute and distributed 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Bloom was a participant in a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio, and Erie into the northwestern Pennsylvania counties of Crawford, Venango and Warren.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Cindy Chung commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sherriff's Office and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Bloom.