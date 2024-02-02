Tiverton man sentenced to 10 years in state prison for child molestation

A Tiverton man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 years in state prison for first-degree child molestation in a 2022 case involving a female victim under age 14, according to a release from the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

Joao Morais, 71, pleaded nolo contendere to two counts of first-degree child molestation at a Newport County Superior Court hearing before Superior Court Justice William E. Carnes Jr. Nolo contendere means the defendant is not contesting the criminal charges.

The judge sentenced Morais to 30 years, with 10 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions, and a 20-year suspended sentence with 30 years of probation. A no contact order between the defendant and his victim was also issued.

According to the AG's release, Morais was accused of sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14, who was known to him, at a home in Tiverton on a date between Feb. 23, 2022, and Aug. 28, 2023.

“Far too often, sexual assaults against children at the hands of a so-called 'trusted' adult remain beneath the public radar screen. Yet make no mistake, this is an ongoing and devastating problem in our communities,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “Time and time again, as our prosecutors work with detectives and advocates to bring these criminals to justice, I am impressed by the incredible courage displayed by these child victims and their families. I am also grateful to the men and women of the Tiverton Police Department for helping to deliver justice through their outstanding police work.”

Morais is required to register as a sex offender, must attend sex offender counseling, is subject to community supervision requirements under state law, and will be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring upon release, the release states.

“Cases such as these are beyond tragic for victims, their loved ones, and entire communities,” said Chief Patrick W. Jones of the Tiverton Police Department. “I am thankful for the hard work of our officers and investigators, as well as the Office of the Attorney General, for their investigation and successful prosecution of this case.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Eric A. Batista of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Lt. Brendan McKinnon of the Tiverton Police Department led the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Tiverton man sentenced to 10 years in state prison for child molestation