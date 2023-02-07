Tiverton School Committee to address school safety: Here's what to know.

TIVERTON — After two school safety scares at Tiverton High School in two weeks, the Tiverton School Committee and superintendent will be hosting a special public meeting to discuss school safety issues and concerns with parents.

In an announcement post on Tiverton Public Schools’ social media accounts and website, Superintendent Peter Sanchioni said he and Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reviewed the two recent safety scares at Tiverton High School and “discovered several areas needing improvement,” which they will present to the School Committee in a non-public executive session before the school committee’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

"We will learn from these recent incidents,” Sanchioni said in his announcement. "We will review our security protocols, continue to train our first responders, and update all communications plans. I take the safety and security of our students as the first and ultimate priority.”

When is the meeting?

The special public meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. in the Tiverton High School auditorium.

Tiverton High School allegations:Basketball game spectators accused of making racial slurs

Nothing else is listed on the agenda except for the school safety discussion. Sanchinoni encouraged parents to attend in his announcement statement.

Two incidents in two weeks

The two safety-related incidents which prompted the Tiverton School committee to host this special meeting both happened within a two-week span in late January and early February.

First, a student was charged with allegedly calling a bomb threat to the school on Jan. 19, although no evidence of bombs was discovered during the police's search of the building.

Tiverton High School safety:Former student charged after entering Tiverton High School with help of another student

Then, on Feb. 1, another student was charged with disturbance of public assembly and conspiracy for letting an "unwanted party" inside the high school through a side door. The unwanted party, a 16-year-old former attendee who takes his classes online, was charged with disturbance to public assembly, disruption of an officer in the execution of his / her duty and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Story continues

Student Resource Officer removed

Before both incidents took place, the Tiverton Police Department lost its official presence on Tiverton public school grounds: the district’s student resource officer. Officer Jacob Rapoza was put on paid administrative leave in December for comments he allegedly left on a student's Instagram post.

Tiverton SRO:Tiverton school resource officer put on paid administrative leave

Although neither the school district nor police department have commented more information about the incident, which led to Rapoza’s removal, later media interviews with students and their parents revealed Rapoza had allegedly threatened students with doctoring citations on their driving records in retaliation for a prank students pulled by decorating the officer's office door for the winter holidays.

The SRO position has yet to be refilled.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Tiverton High School safety issues to be addressed at special meeting