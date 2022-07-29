A Tiverton woman stole nearly $1M from her boss. Now she's writing them a massive check.

A Tiverton woman accused of bilking her boss out of nearly $1 million is writing a big check to her employer as part of her guilty plea.

Nadine Santos, 56, of Tiverton pleaded guilty in Superior Court last week to 14 counts of larceny of over $1,200, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She will have to pay $600,000 in restitution — $550,000 of that payable immediately.

Judge William White also sentenced Santos to a year of home confinement and two years of probation, by the end of which she must repay the remaining $50,000, the DA’s office said.

Santos worked as an office manager at the law firm of Sullivan Williams & Quintin in New Bedford (now known as Williams Quintin & O'Leary) from 2004 until she was terminated in February 2020. Santos paid bills and handled payroll for the firm and had full access to its finances and bank accounts. According to prosecutors, from 2014 to early 2020 Santos used the company's money to pay personal debts on her and her husband’s credit cards, totaling just over $700,000. From 2015 through 2019, she also padded her own paycheck to the tune of just under $200,000.

Santos was also accused of using company money to pay off a personal car loan and make other unauthorized payments to herself, prosecutors said, bringing the total provable theft to $922,401.66.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors honored the firm’s desire to accept the immediate restitution payment of $550,000 in lieu of pushing for a trial and prison sentence. District Attorney Tom Quinn said in a statement that the firm’s owner was consulted about the case and is "very satisfied with the disposition.”

Santos had no prior criminal record. She will also wear a GPS monitor while under home confinement and must surrender her passport.

This case was investigated, charged and prosecuted by a member of Quinn’s Financial Crimes and Elder Fraud Unit, which is led by Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott.

“This defendant significantly breached the trust placed in her by repeatedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a small business owner,” Quinn said. “This is the most restitution paid in a larceny case that I can recall during my time in the district attorney’s office.”

