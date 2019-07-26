Tivoli (CPH:TIV) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Tivoli A/S (CPH:TIV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Tivoli

What Is Tivoli's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Tivoli had debt of ø423.4m, up from ø401.2m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ø22.0m, its net debt is less, at about ø401.4m.

CPSE:TIV Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Tivoli's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tivoli had liabilities of ø334.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ø393.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ø22.0m in cash and ø21.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ø685.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Tivoli has a market capitalization of ø3.94b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Tivoli's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.9), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 11.0 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Tivoli grew its EBIT by 4.9% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Tivoli's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Tivoli saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.