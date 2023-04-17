Tiwa Savage Safe After Kidnapping Attempt, Suspects Arrested

Tiwa Savage

Fame can be a dangerous game, a fact that confronted Tiwa Savage earlier this month. The Nigerian singer’s recently hired domestic staff attempted to kidnap her. Thankfully, they weren’t successful.

According to The Guardian, news broke that Savage was the victim of an attempted kidnapping Friday. Details surrounding the plot are unknown, though Savage’s employees had access to private and personal information about the star, Hot New Hip Hop reported. Authorities believe Savage’s staff passed that information to others to help them capture her.

Though Savage’s domestic staff was devious, her security team and local authorities acted bravely to protect her. Over the weekend, Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson Oluniyi Ogundeyi confirmed they rescued Savage and have suspects in custody.

“Yes, we have some suspects. They are in our custody, they are about four,” he said.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share an update on the situation.

“Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13 April 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” the statement reads. “A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.”

The statement also noted Savage and her family “are safe and well.”

The comments were filled with well wishes.

“Thank God ohh [sic] [sic],” one viewer commented.

“But why? Praise the Lord,” another added.

“Glad you’re well and safe,” one is chimed in.