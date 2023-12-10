TJ Bickerstaff scores 21 to lead No. 18 James Madison over Old Dominion 84-69

James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) drives in for a layup against Old Dominion guard Chaunce Jenkins (2) and forward Dani Pounds (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 18 James Madison to an 84-69 victory at Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Michael Green III, Jaylen Carey and Terrence Edwards each added 13 points for the Dukes (9-0).

After dismissing forward Dericko Williams from the team earlier in the week, the Monarchs were left without a player taller than 6-7 in the regular rotation and James Madison went inside to take advantage.

JMU big men Bickerstaff and Carey combined to go 9-of-9 from the floor in the first half. Once the Dukes started hitting 3-pointers late in the first, there wasn’t much Old Dominion could do to slow them down.

Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs (3-6) with 19 points, Vasean Allette added 14 and Devin Ceaser had 13.

The Dukes led 50-30 at halftime and led by 24 early in the second before Jenkins sparked a run for the Monarchs. Old Dominion cut it to 75-61 with four minutes left, but JMU answered with back-to-back buckets from Bickerstaff.

FIRST OF THREE

James Madison and Old Dominion, both members of the Sun Belt Conference, will play three times this season. Saturday’s game didn’t count in the Sun Belt standings. The in-state rivals were under contract to play a nonconference contest before both programs joined the Sun Belt in 2022.

WEBB REMEMBERED

The pregame included a moment of silence for former Old Dominion coach Paul Webb, who died Friday at 94. Webb coached the Monarchs from 1975-1985 and guided ODU in its transition to Division I in 1976. He led the Monarchs to the NCAA Tournament three times.

THE BIG PICTURE

James Madison improved to 9-0 for the first time in program history and has defeated ODU five straight times in a series the Monarchs have historically dominated 58-31.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Dukes entered the game ranked No. 18, their highest ranking in school history, following blowouts of Buffalo and Keystone College. Losses to other ranked teams could see JMU approach the top 15 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

Old Dominion: Opens the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu Dec. 21 against TCU.

James Madison: Returns to the Tidewater region next Saturday to face Hampton.

