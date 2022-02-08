TJ junior Lucas Tesarollo chosen as next student board member

Feb. 7—Frederick County students elected Gov. Thomas Johnson High School junior Lucas Tessarollo to be the next student member of the Board of Education.

Tessarollo serves as president of the Student Government Association at TJ and is a member of the Model United Nations, Key and Future Business Leaders of America clubs, according to a news release from Frederick County Public Schools.

In his candidate statement, Tessarollo said he would like to change the way FCPS approaches mental health issues, making assistance readily and easily accessible for all students, no matter the circumstances.

Tessarollo's one-year term officially begins July 1. Until then, he will shadow current SMOB, Sam Starrs from Oakdale High.

Frederick County middle and high school students voted online to elect the 2022-2023 student board member. This was the 11th year the student member was elected by online voting.

In addition to an application that the Frederick County Association of Student Councils' executive board and SGA advisers reviewed, each candidate answered questions during a Town Hall format that FCPS televised and posted online in January. Each also submitted a one-page online candidate statement.

