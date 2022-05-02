TJ44 and Provana Establish Compliance Advisory

New partnership supports CFPB-regulated entities with expert counsel and comprehensive compliance practice review

La Quinta, Calif. --News Direct-- Provana

Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a strategic partnership with TJ44 Consulting LLC, a compliance consultancy founded by Tara Trantham, who was previously Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Southern Management Corporation, in addition to General Counsel and Senior Vice President at World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD).

The new solution combines Tara’s legal and compliance acumen, built across years working directly with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Provana’s comprehensive compliance management suite, IPACS. The announcement was made from the American Financial Services Association’s (AFSA) Independents Conference & Expo in La Quinta, California.

Coming at a pivotal moment, on the heels of the CFPB’s announcement that it will exercise its dormant authority to examine non-bank lenders and financial services companies, the joint solution aims to help a broad scope of now regulated organizations achieve compliance rigor.

“In today’s ever-changing regulatory environment, it is incredibly valuable to understand what’s happening with state-level regulators as well as state and national industry associations to stay ahead of impactful law changes,” said Tara Trantham, Founder and CEO of TJ44 Consulting LLC. “I’m thrilled to bring my experiences from working on Capitol Hill to Provana so we can help agencies and fintechs alike establish an effective compliance solution.”

Sean Clark, SVP of Platforms at Provana, added, “Tara’s deep, hands-on experience of working intimately with regulators in Washington, D.C. is invaluable for organizations of all types who are grappling with the regulatory changes coming from the CFPB. We’re excited to incorporate Tara’s knowledge into our tech platforms to help more clients automate and uphold top-notch compliance programs.”

Story continues

About Provana

Provana’s SaaS-based digital operating platform is the first of its kind, giving leaders control over process-intensive operations. We serve law firms, insurance companies, accounts receivable agencies and networked enterprises in the US market that are tightly regulated by the CFPB and other authorities. Built on decades of experience in machine learning, natural language processing and business process management, Provana helps customers manage sensitive interactions, analyze unstructured data, process personal information, and ensure compliance. Provana is backed by a NYC-based Fintech PE, most recently raising funds in November 2020. Learn more at www.provana.com.

About TJ44 Consulting, LLC

Built on decades of litigation experience with the CFPB, SEC, DOJ, OCC and FBI, TJ44 Consulting LLC – Compliance and More on Demand has established itself as the foremost authority on compliance, risk management and creditors’ rights. With over 50 combined years of experience in financial services, consumer credit and collection, auto and mortgage landing, TJ44 offers complete back-office solutions, risk identification and management services, bankruptcy services, and more.

Contact Details

Britney Schaeffer

+1 469-774-2409

britney.schaeffer@provana.com

Company Website

https://www.provana.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tj44-and-provana-establish-compliance-advisory-101636788