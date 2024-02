TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches had an impressive showing on Wednesday in their final game before Region 14 stars this weekend, beating Brookhaven 10-1.

Tyler will now prepare to open conference play this Saturday when they host Paris Junior College for a doubleheader starting at noon.

