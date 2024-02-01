TJC softball opens 2024 sweeping Angelina College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches opened the season with an offensive explosion, beating Angelina College 13-0 in Game One of their doubleheader.

Tyler would go on to take Game Two as well, beating the Lady Roadrunners 7-2.

The Apaches will now get ready to hit the road to take on Blinn College.

