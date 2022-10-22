The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) insiders sold US$23m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While it’s been a great week for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shareholders after stock gained 6.4%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$23m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TJX Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Carol Meyrowitz, sold US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$67.62 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$67.61. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TJX Companies shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TJX Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of TJX Companies shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$12m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TJX Companies insiders own about US$135m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TJX Companies Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought TJX Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since TJX Companies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TJX Companies. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TJX Companies (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

