The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for TJX Companies:

0.47 = US$4.0b ÷ (US$15b – US$6.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

So, TJX Companies has an ROCE of 47%.

Does TJX Companies Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. TJX Companies’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, TJX Companies’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

NYSE:TJX Last Perf February 17th 19

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect TJX Companies’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

TJX Companies has total assets of US$15b and current liabilities of US$6.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. TJX Companies has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On TJX Companies’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.