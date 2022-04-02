TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.29

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has announced that the dividend on 2nd of June will be increased to US$0.29, which will be 13% higher than last year. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

TJX Companies' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, TJX Companies was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.19 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see TJX Companies has been growing its earnings per share at 9.4% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like TJX Companies' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that TJX Companies is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for TJX Companies (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is TJX Companies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

