TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So while TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TJX Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$4.8b ÷ (US$28b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, TJX Companies has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TJX Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TJX Companies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TJX Companies Tell Us?

In terms of TJX Companies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 47%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for TJX Companies. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 80% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know more about TJX Companies, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

