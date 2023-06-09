TJX opening 'off price' store in Thibodaux

A big box clothing store is moving into Thibodaux.

TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, is renovating 357 N. Canal Blvd in preparation for opening a location. Known for purchasing overstocked items from other outlets at discounted prices, these "off price" stores can offer the same product at a lower price than many of their competitors.

TJX opening a store at 357 North Canal Blvd. Work should be complete in July.

Tenant Build Inc. is the contractor working on the building, and contractor Sam Hoover said his company should be completed by July.

"Our construction completion date is the seventh, and then we will be installing store fixtures up through the 21st, and then they bring in all the merchandise, and that takes about two weeks," he said.

TJX operates 4,865 stores in nine countries and five online stores, including 1,304 T.J. Maxx, 1,189 Marshalls, 901 HomeGoods, 81 Sierra and 49 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com and sierra.com, in the United States.

The company's net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $11.8 billion, an increase of 3% over last year, and total inventories as of April 29 were $6.4 billion, compared to $7.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

