TJX recalls 80,000 office chairs sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls after injuries reported
Retail company TJX is recalling 81,700 office chairs sold nationwide after it received several reports of the chair's back detaching from its base, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The retailer said it received 12 reports of the chair's back breaking along with 10 reports of injuries, including one concussion, and asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs, which were sold for $60 to $70 at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores from June 2019 through December 2022, according to the CPSC.
The injuries also included contusions, strains, numbness and bruising, the agency said.
What else is under recall? Check out USA TODAY's searchable recall database; cars, consumer goods, food and more
Recalled chair colors
A variety of colors and grains are impacted by the recall:
White
Black
Gray
Floral
Pink
Orange
Navy
Light blue
Brown
Mint
Cream
“The cushion is covered in either velvet, linen, boucle or faux leather,” the CPSC said. The recalled chairs are labeled “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd,” “Made in China” and have tags with one of the following codes:
GT646
GT646A
GT646AA
GT646AB
GT646AABO
Customers can contact TJX or return the chairs to the place of purchase for a refund.
'We're done': Why California Governor Gavin Newsom says state will cut ties with Walgreens
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Office chair recall: TJX recalls items sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls