TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $44.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 5.32% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2019. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.98 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $38.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.79% and +8.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.3 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.3.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



