TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) insiders placed bullish bets worth €2.4m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for TKH Group

TKH Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO J. M. Van Der Lof was not their only sale of TKH Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -€1.3m worth of shares at a price of €45.65 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is €38.08. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 77.22k shares for €2.4m. But they sold 53.38k shares for €2.2m. Overall, TKH Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about €30.95 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At TKH Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at TKH Group. In total, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO J. M. Van Der Lof sold €149k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of TKH Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. TKH Group insiders own about €103m worth of shares (which is 6.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The TKH Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought TKH Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for TKH Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

But note: TKH Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here