TKH Group N.V. Just Beat EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) just released its latest yearly results and things are looking bullish. TKH Group beat earnings, with revenues hitting €1.8b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from TKH Group's four analysts is for revenues of €1.91b in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 5.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 4.3% to €3.49. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €1.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.21 in 2023. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €49.25, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on TKH Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €62.50 and the most bearish at €33.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await TKH Group shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting TKH Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.3% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, TKH Group is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around TKH Group's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for TKH Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for TKH Group you should be aware of.

