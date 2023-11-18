TLC Community Credit Union offers fraud prevention tips following seminar

DUNDEE — In conjunction with International Credit Union Week, observed the third week in October, TLC Community Credit Union hosted a series of free fraud seminars in Dundee, Adrian and Onsted.

“Fraud is always changing,” said Lillian Warren, TLC marketing engagement specialist. “We’re always trying to stay a step ahead. The best thing we can do is provide all the information the credit union has to make members aware so they’re armed with information they need to feel empowered and stay protected.”

Held at the Dundee Area Senior Center, Adrian District Library and the Onsted Senior Center, 140 people attended the event. Topics included identity theft, check fraud, protecting your identity and current scams in the area.

Participants received tips on how to recognize risks, protect their personal information, fraud alerts, credit freezes and how to avoid current scams in the area.

“With fraud on the rise, we felt it was crucial to help our members become more fraud-aware,” said Jeff Behmer, president and CEO of TLC Community Credit Union in a written statement. “Our seminars armed attendees with knowledge to identify risky situations and avoid falling victim. ...”

Following the seminar, the credit union posted fraud prevention tips on social media and their blog, TLC Money Minute tlccu.org/your-life/spend-and-save/learningcenter.

A recording of the Fraud Awareness Seminar is available at tlccu.org/yourlife/spend-and-save/learning-center by clicking on the Webinars/Seminars area.

The credit union’s main branch is in Adrian along with two other locations. There are branches in Blissfield, Clinton, Dundee and Tecumseh. The Dundee branch was the first TLC location in Monroe County. A new branch office in Dundee is expected to open next summer.

