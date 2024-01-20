TLC Credit Union highlights efforts in supporting veterans, Tecumseh Fire Department

Toward the end of 2023 and heading into the 2024 new year, TLC Community Credit Union continued to do its part in making a difference throughout Lenawee County.

With a belief in community and of “neighbors helping neighbors,” TLC was part of two significant donations over the past couple of months.

In November, the financial institution was among those that participated in the 18th annual “Thank a Vet Day,” hosted by radio stations WLEN and WQTE. This day, a news release from TLC said, is in celebration of Veterans Day and is an event coordinated to raise funds and awareness for homeless and other veterans in need in Lenawee County.

TLC Community Credit Union was again part of the 18th annual "Thank a Vet Day" held in November and coordinated by radio stations WLEN and WQTE. Pictured during a check presentation for the total amount raised during the fundraiser are, from left to right, Brandi Johns, TLC member service representative; Suzanne Miller, TLC vice president marketing; Kathy Williams, senior marketing specialist with Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media; Julie Koehn, president and general manager of WLEN/Lenawee Broadcasting Company and WQTE/Southeast Michigan Media; Jeff Brehmer, TLC president/CEO; Bailey Damon, TLC vice president branch operations; Alisha Morton, TLC vice president mortgage operations; and Claudia Annoni, executive director for Housing Help of Lenawee.

The Veterans Dire Need Fund was supported by the community when $47,551.49 was raised in 12 hours, the release said. Those funds will be distributed through Housing Help of Lenawee.

Again, this year, TLC Community Credit Union joined WLEN and WQTE with a matching funds program, matching donations to the Happy Hundred Club by 50%, which raised an additional $8,000.

To date, TLC said, more than $500,000 has been raised through “Thank a Vet Day” with those funds being distributed to local veterans in Lenawee County.

WLEN and WQTE staff, local veterans’ organizations and area business representatives stood curbside and collected funds to support local veterans; these funds are distributed throughout the year to local veterans for assistance with rent, mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure, utility bills, rental facilities to store possessions when they are displaced, transportation stipends and for things as simple as a pair of boots to secure employment.

The giving didn’t stop there.

Earlier this month, TLC Community Credit Union showed its support to the city of Tecumseh presenting a $10,000 donation to the Tecumseh Fire Department in support of their fundraising efforts to purchase new, critical life-saving equipment.

“This generous contribution will directly enhance the department's ability to protect and serve the community,” TLC said.

Earlier in January, TLC Community Credit Union donated $10,000 to support the fundraising efforts of the Tecumseh Fire Department in purchasing new, life-saving equipment. A check presentation was held to commemorate the donation. Pictured, during the presentation are, from left to right, Lorie Easton, TLC vice president consumer lending & call center; Linda Tomford, TLC vice president human resources; Jeff Brehmer, TLC president/CEO; Brian Radant, city of Tecumseh Fire Department; Scot Long, fire chief city of Tecumseh Fire Department; and Alisha Morton, TLC vice president mortgage operations.

Tecumseh’s fire department will utilize the funds to assist in the purchase of a Holmatro PCU50 Pentheon cutter and a PCP40 Pentheon spreader. The new equipment will allow for a more efficient extrication process and play a crucial role in enabling faster rescues.

“With the $10,000 donation from TLC Community Credit Union, the Tecumseh firefighters have currently raised $12,500 towards our $30,000 goal,” fire chief Scot Long said. “We are looking forward to our upcoming photo fundraising event planned for June 2024.”

TLC Community Credit Union said the donation reflects its ongoing dedication to “People Helping People.”

"At TLC, we understand the critical role the Tecumseh Fire Department plays in keeping our community safe," Jeff Brehmer, president/CEO at TLC Community Credit Union, said in a news release. "Investing in their equipment is an investment in the safety of every resident. We are honored to support their vital work with this donation."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

More information about TLC’s impact and giving back within the community can be found online at tlccu.org/your-life/connect/community-commitment.

The credit union for Lenawee County is based in Adrian at 3030 S. Adrian Highway. The company operates additional offices in the county including two more Adrian offices, one Blissfield office, one Clinton office and one Tecumseh office. There also are four standalone ATMs throughout Lenawee County.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: TLC Credit Union highlights efforts in supporting veterans, fire department