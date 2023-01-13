Do TMC Life Sciences Berhad's (KLSE:TMCLIFE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that TMC Life Sciences Berhad's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that TMC Life Sciences Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.0 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since TMC Life Sciences Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM1.1b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are TMC Life Sciences Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that TMC Life Sciences Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM141m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 12% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add TMC Life Sciences Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that TMC Life Sciences Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in TMC Life Sciences Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Now, you could try to make up your mind on TMC Life Sciences Berhad by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

