Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad's (KLSE:TMCLIFE) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

With its stock down 7.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for TMC Life Sciences Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TMC Life Sciences Berhad is:

5.2% = RM44m ÷ RM834m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of TMC Life Sciences Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

It is quite clear that TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 18%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, TMC Life Sciences Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared TMC Life Sciences Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

TMC Life Sciences Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 18% (or a retention ratio of 82%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Moreover, TMC Life Sciences Berhad has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by TMC Life Sciences Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into TMC Life Sciences Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here