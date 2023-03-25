TMS Network Showcases its Presale and Highlights Need for Decentralized Finance

LONDON - (NewMediaWire) - March 25, 2023 - TMS Network (TMSN), a new decentralized exchange, has announced its presale launch and aims to bring blockchain technology to the physical world, offering a new level of trading traditional assets in the cryptosphere.

TMS Network (TMSN) is more than just a trading platform; it serves as trader's treasure chest, with several financial management tools available to make trading easy, and cost-effective. With over 500 cryptocurrencies to trade in, combined with a wealth of CFDs, foreign exchange, and derivatives, TMS Network (TMSN) is facilitating with new trading strategies.

The platform's integration of trading bots, strategy builders, and on-chain analysis ensures that TMS Network (TMSN) provides its users the advantageous opportunities for lucrative trading. It is a new decentralized exchange that provides a solution to reduce the risks associated with centralization such as censorship, and corruption. By using blockchain technology to create decentralized networks, TMS Network (TMSN) can ensure that transactions are secure and transparent, and users have control over their financial assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) presale has begun, and the platform is looking forward for traders to be part of the growing DeFi movement. The presale will offer investors the opportunity to purchase TMS coins at a discounted price before its official launch. The presale will run for a limited time, and investors are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to be part of the decentralized finance revolution.

The company is excited to be launching TMS Network (TMSN) presale and to be offering its clients the opportunity to be part of the decentralized finance movement. With the ongoing banking crisis, it considers that TMS Network (TMSN) is well-positioned to provide a solution to the industry's pressing problems.



