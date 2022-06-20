Do TMX Group's (TSE:X) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in TMX Group (TSE:X). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide TMX Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for TMX Group

TMX Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, TMX Group has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that TMX Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note TMX Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to CA$1.1b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of TMX Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are TMX Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One shining light for TMX Group is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Specifically, in one large transaction Director Luc Bertrand paid CA$1.3m, for stock at CA$135 per share. Big insider buys like that are a rarity and should prompt discussion on the merits of the business.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for TMX Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at CA$83m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because TMX Group's CEO, John McKenzie, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between CA$5.2b and CA$16b, like TMX Group, the median CEO pay is around CA$6.1m.

TMX Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CA$4.8m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add TMX Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that TMX Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for TMX Group that you need to be mindful of.

The good news is that TMX Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.