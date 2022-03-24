TMZ tracked down retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who said he thinks Clarence Thomas is 'fine' after being hospitalized

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer provided a rare update on Thursday.

Breyer said he thinks his colleague, Justice Clarence Thomas, is doing 'fine' in the hospital.

Thomas has been in the hospital since March 19.

While the Supreme Court has declined to give updates on the medical status of Justice Clarence Thomas, TMZ managed to get one from outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer.

"I think he's fine," Breyer told the outlet on his way to Cafe Milano in Washington, DC.

Thomas was hospitalized on March 19 after experiencing "flu like symptoms," according to a SCOTUS spokesperson.

In the brief street side encounter with Breyer captured on camera by TMZ, the justice appeared caught off guard by the question but stopped to address the reporter in a sincere tone.

TMZ followed up with a question on the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who President Joe Biden nominated as Breyer's replacement.

"Also, are you saddened by the process that's happening, that's become so political, with the confirmation hearings right now?" TMZ asked as Breyer entered the doorway of Cafe Milano.

"Their politics is not my affair," Breyer appeared to say, though his mask made his comments somewhat unclear. "My affair is judging."

